BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in Japan, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Wednesday and meet the protesting accredited social health activists.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara appealed to the protesting health activists to have faith in the state government and assured them that all their issues will be addressed.

The CM met some representatives of the health activists a few days ago and had promised them that their concerns will be addressed, he added.

Shivakumar will hold discussions with the representatives on Wednesday evening and take a decision on their demands. “I appeal to the protesters to be patient,” Dr Parameshwara said.

Responding to the health activists’ demand for a written assurance, Dr Parameshwara said the government’s priority is to resolve their problems.

Meanwhile, Thousands of ASHA workers formed a human chain around Freedom Park on the seventh day of their round-the-clock protest on Monday, intensifying their demand for a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000.

Holding hands and raising slogans against the state government, the workers, who had arrived from all the 31 districts of Karnataka, said their morale remained strong despite the government’s failure to respond to their demands.

They accused the government of going back on its promises and demanded an immediate decision on their honorarium. Addressing the gathering, AIUTUC All India president K Radhakrishna said the ASHA workers’ struggle has gained public support across the country.

Stressing that their services were widely respected, but that the state government failed to treat them with dignity, he described the protest as a cultural struggle as it challenged the notion that women were inferior or incapable.

Karnataka Raitha Sena president Sushma Srinivas said ASHA workers put in 24-hour service, contrary to claims that they worked only two hours. She questioned the government’s response to their grievances.