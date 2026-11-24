BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in Japan, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Wednesday and meet the protesting accredited social health activists.
Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara appealed to the protesting health activists to have faith in the state government and assured them that all their issues will be addressed.
The CM met some representatives of the health activists a few days ago and had promised them that their concerns will be addressed, he added.
Shivakumar will hold discussions with the representatives on Wednesday evening and take a decision on their demands. “I appeal to the protesters to be patient,” Dr Parameshwara said.
Responding to the health activists’ demand for a written assurance, Dr Parameshwara said the government’s priority is to resolve their problems.
Meanwhile, Thousands of ASHA workers formed a human chain around Freedom Park on the seventh day of their round-the-clock protest on Monday, intensifying their demand for a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000.
Holding hands and raising slogans against the state government, the workers, who had arrived from all the 31 districts of Karnataka, said their morale remained strong despite the government’s failure to respond to their demands.
They accused the government of going back on its promises and demanded an immediate decision on their honorarium. Addressing the gathering, AIUTUC All India president K Radhakrishna said the ASHA workers’ struggle has gained public support across the country.
Stressing that their services were widely respected, but that the state government failed to treat them with dignity, he described the protest as a cultural struggle as it challenged the notion that women were inferior or incapable.
Karnataka Raitha Sena president Sushma Srinivas said ASHA workers put in 24-hour service, contrary to claims that they worked only two hours. She questioned the government’s response to their grievances.
HDK attacks state govt over ASHA workers’ agitation
Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the State Government for failing to address the demands of ASHA workers, who have been protesting for the past week, and said their services in safeguarding the health of poor women and children deserved better remuneration.
Questioning how workers could sustain themselves with the existing monthly remuneration of Rs 7,000-8,000 amid rising prices, he said both the Centre and the State had responsibilities towards them.
Kumaraswamy recalled that he had earlier facilitated a meeting between representatives of ASHA workers and Union Ministers in Delhi, including Dharmendra Pradhan and the then Union Minister for Women and Child Development.
He also pointed out that the Congress had promised an honorarium of Rs 15,000 if voted to power in Karnataka. “Our Chief Minister has a heart as tender as a flower, doesn’t he? It should have responded to their plight by now. Perhaps he will feel their pain after returning from his three-day Japan visit,” Kumaraswamy remarked sarcastically.