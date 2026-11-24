BENGALURU: Tourism Minister KJ George on Monday said efforts will be made to expand eco-tourism in the state without compromising forest and wildlife conservation initiatives.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting here, he said efforts will be made to increase the number of properties managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts.

He said while the feasibility of introducing new safari, trekking and other nature-based tourism activities is being done, clearances from the forest department will be obtained.

George said priority will be given to improving accommodation, cleanliness, hospitality and visitor-amenities at key JLR properties, including Kabini, Bandipur and Kemmanagundi.

He directed the officials to ensure that repair and renovation works are undertaken without disturbing the properties' original landscapes. Local communities should benefit from the ecotourism initiatives.

Detailed project reports should be prepared wherever required and works implemented within the deadlines.

The objective is to create opportunities for local communities as nature guides and service providers in hospitality, food, transport and allied tourism activities, and ensure employment and income generated through eco-tourism benefit them directly.

Future initiatives will be planned through coordination between the forest department, Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board (KEDB) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) after ascertaining their carrying capacity, wildlife safety and participation of local communities.