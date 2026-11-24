BENGALURU: Hangyo Ice Creams, founded in 1997 by the visionary Pai brothers, began its journey with Softee Ice Cream in the coastal city of Mangaluru and expanded rapidly in and around the state. Now it is achieving another milestone with Paakashala to bring a new ice cream experience to Malleswaram.

Hangyo Ice Creams, one of India’s leading ice cream brands, has inaugurated its new exclusive Ice Cream Lounge at Paakashala, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said it is good to see homegrown brands like Hangyo Ice Creams expanding their presence and creating new consumer experiences.

Srinivas Pai, Head of Business Development, Hangyo Ice Creams, said, “The opening of our new lounge at Paakashala is an exciting step in our journey to strengthen Hangyo’s direct connection with consumers.

Bengaluru is an important market for Hangyo, and through this association with Paakashala, they look forward to serving consumers by making this lounge a favourite destination for families and ice cream enthusiasts”.

The lounge was formally inaugurated by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, MLA, Malleswaram constituency, Bengaluru, in the presence of distinguished guests and representatives from both organisations.