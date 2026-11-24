GADAG: Gadag Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar shouted at a farmer, asking him, “Have you stopped eating because of drought”.

The incident spools back to a video of the DC dancing at a party at his official residence which went viral.

Seeing the video, a farmer, Rajiv Bommanakatti, called Sridhar on his mobile phone and asked him why he partied at his official residence when farmers are suffering because of acute drought.

An angry DC retorted, asking the farmer whether he had stopped eating because of the drought.

The DC’s dance video went viral on Sunday morning and the video hogged the cyberspace on Monday morning. In the audio clip, the farmer is heard telling the DC, “Sir, I have booked a DJ for you. He will arrive tomorrow.”

The farmer goes on to say that farmers in Gadag district are facing an acute water shortage for both their crops and drinking purposes.

“In such a situation, you are dancing with your officials to DJ music at the official building. I have ordered a DJ and will bring the team to your office soon.”