GADAG: Gadag Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar shouted at a farmer, asking him, “Have you stopped eating because of drought”.
The incident spools back to a video of the DC dancing at a party at his official residence which went viral.
Seeing the video, a farmer, Rajiv Bommanakatti, called Sridhar on his mobile phone and asked him why he partied at his official residence when farmers are suffering because of acute drought.
An angry DC retorted, asking the farmer whether he had stopped eating because of the drought.
The DC’s dance video went viral on Sunday morning and the video hogged the cyberspace on Monday morning. In the audio clip, the farmer is heard telling the DC, “Sir, I have booked a DJ for you. He will arrive tomorrow.”
The farmer goes on to say that farmers in Gadag district are facing an acute water shortage for both their crops and drinking purposes.
“In such a situation, you are dancing with your officials to DJ music at the official building. I have ordered a DJ and will bring the team to your office soon.”
Ryot: DC not bothered as he is retiring on Nov 30
The farmer goes on to say that farmers in Gadag are facing an acute water shortage for crops and drinking purposes. “In such a situation, you are dancing with your officials to DJ music at the official building. I have ordered a DJ and will bring the team to your office soon.” An angry DC tells the farmer that he can bring the DJ on November 30 (retirement date) and come to the office to talk.
The farmer said, “Initially, Sridhar gave an evasive response, claiming he had not done anything wrong. He then retorted, saying, ‘Who told you to call me? Why does it bother you that there was a DJ? Whatever your problem is, come to my office on Monday morning at 9.30 am. We will provide whatever help we can.” The farmer said, “The DC is retiring on November 30 and he does not bother as it his last week in office.”
Former minister CC Patil told the media, “The DC is retiring and is like a peeda (pain) for all.” He alleged Sridhar’s official phone gets switched off at 5 pm and is switched on only after 11 am. “He does not talk to elected representatives or any other leaders,” Patil said.