BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he was in no hurry to decide on the party’s candidate for the upcoming Hiriyur Assembly bypoll, asserting that the immediate priority was to prepare for the forthcoming winter session of the legislature and ensure the NDA’s victory in the constituency.
Speaking to reporters at the JDS headquarters, JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said the party would convene a meeting of its legislature party to discuss its strategy and identify the issues to be raised in the winter session in Belagavi.
A joint meeting with the BJP, its alliance partner, would also be held if necessary, he added.
“I am in no hurry over the Hiriyur ticket. I do not know whether the election will take place or not. My priority is to ensure that the alliance fields a capable candidate and wins the seat,” he said on the Hiriyur bypoll.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s frequent visits to Hiriyur, Kumaraswamy said that the CM appeared to have taken a special interest in the constituency.
“The Chief Minister seems to be moving around Hiriyur extensively. I hear that he wants to adopt the constituency and develop it on the lines of Kanakapura,” he said.
On the State Government’s reported move to withdraw the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, Kumaraswamy said the JDS would discuss the issue. Hindu activist Pramod Muthalik had met them, and the party would examine the matter, he added.
On Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s statement that the Centre had not released drought relief, Kumaraswamy questioned the State Government’s approach to the issue, making a sarcastic reference to the London court proceedings in the NICE project dispute.
“I do not know whether the State Government will approach the Supreme Court or the London court. Who decided that the NICE project dispute should go to the London court?
If the Centre has not taken appropriate action on drought relief, the State Government may even approach the London court,” he said.
He also questioned the need for confrontation with the Centre, given the reportedly cordial relations between the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.
“When I was Chief Minister, I did not approach the courts or get into a confrontation with the Centre. In Madikeri, I arranged houses for those who had lost their homes without waiting for Central assistance,” he said.