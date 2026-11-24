BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he was in no hurry to decide on the party’s candidate for the upcoming Hiriyur Assembly bypoll, asserting that the immediate priority was to prepare for the forthcoming winter session of the legislature and ensure the NDA’s victory in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters at the JDS headquarters, JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said the party would convene a meeting of its legislature party to discuss its strategy and identify the issues to be raised in the winter session in Belagavi.

A joint meeting with the BJP, its alliance partner, would also be held if necessary, he added.

“I am in no hurry over the Hiriyur ticket. I do not know whether the election will take place or not. My priority is to ensure that the alliance fields a capable candidate and wins the seat,” he said on the Hiriyur bypoll.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s frequent visits to Hiriyur, Kumaraswamy said that the CM appeared to have taken a special interest in the constituency.

“The Chief Minister seems to be moving around Hiriyur extensively. I hear that he wants to adopt the constituency and develop it on the lines of Kanakapura,” he said.