BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in Japan on an official visit, urged Toyota to consider introducing its Japan taxi model in the state. Toyota was also invited to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet and explore further investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Shivakumar said that the affordable hybrid electric vehicle, designed specifically for taxi operations, could make taxi services more economical and accessible to commuters across Karnataka.

During discussions with Toyota leadership, Shivakumar also explored the possibility of introducing flex-fuel vehicles in Karnataka and discussed their potential benefits in promoting alternative fuels and sustainable mobility solutions, read a statement from the CMO.

Shivakumar, Industries Minister MB Patil and team travelled in bullet train from Tokyo to Nagoya Toyota plant on Monday. They also visited Toyota’s Motomachi plant, the company’s first flagship passenger car manufacturing facility in Asia, established in 1959.

The delegation was briefed on the plant’s manufacturing capabilities, production processes and technological advancements.

The facility currently assembles multiple vehicle models powered by different technologies, including hybrid electric, battery electric and fuel cell electric systems.

Discussions focused on attracting investments, generating employment and making Karnataka the leading state in Foreign Direct Investment inflows.

With a special emphasis on its ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, the State Government is seeking to expand industrial development beyond the state capital and attract investments to other regions.

The delegation highlighted Karnataka’s commitment to creating new industrial opportunities across the state, ensuring balanced regional development and strengthening its position as a preferred investment destination.

Shivakumar and Patil also interacted with over 20 ITI trainees from Toyota’s Bidadi facility who are currently in Japan for an internship and specialised training under Toyota’s Global Skill-up programme.