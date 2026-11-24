BENGALURU: It has been over 20 days, and the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF) has yet to reduce the cost of curd. This is despite the directions from Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The rate of milk had been hiked by Rs 8-14 per litre depending upon the fat content. The rate of curd had also been hiked by Rs 14 per litre and Rs 6 for half a litre.

After the citizens cried foul over the huge hike, Shivakumar had ordered that the rate of curd be slashed by at least Rs 2. However, nothing has been done so far.

Citizens hit out at the government, stating that the word of the CM carried no importance. Shubda L, a lecturer, said, “Despite the CM’s orders, the curd rates have not been slashed.

This shows that the government departments pay no importance to the CM’s word. This is the highest hike of milk and curd prices in the state.

There is no need to compare with other states; the cost of all items is high in Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru.” Kamalakshi K, a homemaker, said, “Curd and milk are essential items.

The hike in rate was not uniform, unlike the past. We cannot reduce the quantity of milk and curd, for it is a matter of health for the family. The government does not keep its word.”

Another homemaker, Shailaja L, said that not reducing the rates even after assuring simply implies that the government has assumed that people will get used to it and move on.

She added, “Daily lives do continue as people want milk and curd daily. The financial burden continues. It would have been better, had the government implemented its orders within a few days.”

Reacting to the delay in slashing the rate of curd, Venkatesh MV, Administrator, KMF, said that this was because discussions were still going on, particularly with the district unions. He said no consensus has been reached so far.