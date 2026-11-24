BENGALURU: Karnataka is considering legal and administrative action to secure Rs 22,000 crore in drought compensation from the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister

Dr G Parameshwara said, adding that the state had been waiting for the compensation for the last two months. He said he has written to PM Modi and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking an appointment to discuss the issue.

He said on Monday that the State Government wrote to the Centre several times seeking drought relief, but had not received any response. “If there is no response, we will examine what action can be taken.

We will discuss the matter with the chief minister at the Cabinet meeting and act according to the decision taken,” he said.

He pointed out that earlier too, relief funds were sought from the Centre, but the amount was not released. “We even protested in Delhi.

We later approached the Supreme Court, which issued directions to the Centre, following which Rs 3,500 crore was released against our demand of Rs 18,000 crore.

I am not saying the same thing will happen this time. The Union Government may still respond,” he said.