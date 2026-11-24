BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence (AI) based smart cameras are being installed at 87 identified locations across Karnataka to detect traffic violations and vehicles involved in hit-and-run cases, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said on Monday.

Speaking after chairing the 24th meeting of the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, she said that of these, cameras have been installed at 27 locations, while e-challan systems are operational at 20 locations and have recorded 6,500 challans.

Work is under way at the remaining 60 locations. The government was also expediting short- and long-term improvements at accident-prone black spots identified by the State and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Despite the continuous increase in registered vehicles, accidents per 10,000 vehicles declined by 27%, from 17.28 in 2018 to 12.56 in 2025. The death rate fell by 21%, from 4.55 to 3.59 during the same period.

Between January and October 2026, the state recorded 37,443 road accidents, while the number of deaths declined by 220 compared to the corresponding period last year.

Accident victims are eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs 2.5 lakh under the PM-Rahat and CM’s Arogya Karnataka schemes. As many as 3,445 government and private hospitals are registered under the schemes.

The government has also completed the purchase of 100 new basic life support ambulances, which will be deployed shortly, she added.