MANGALURU: An anganwadi worker in Bantwal has set up a textile shop with money she saved from the state government’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Shakunthala J Kunder, a resident of Maavinakatte in Bantwal, saved Rs 2,000 every month from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for three years, accumulating Rs 72,000. Together with other savings, she is now owner of a fancy, textile and tailoring shop named Sri Durga Gruha Lakshmi Textile in Maavinkatte.

She said has spent Rs. 2.5 lakh for the shop which was opened on October 15. Most of the dresses for the shop she bought from Bengaluru.

Shakunthala has been working as an Anganwadi worker for the past 23 years. She initially served at Kakkepadav Anganwadi before being transferred to Miyarupalke Anganwadi.

She says her salary is insufficient to meet household expenses. Delayed salary payments, sometimes stretching up to three months, have also made it difficult for her to pay the loans.

Earlier she had dabbled in several small businesses, including selling soaps, undertaking tailoring work and selling wheat flour, to supplement her income and manage household expenses.

“My Anganwadi salary was not sufficient and was often delayed. With the Rs. 2,000 monthly savings from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, I could fulfil my long-time dream. I named the shop Sri Durga Gruha Lakshmi Textile in memory of the scheme that helped me start this business,” she said.

Shakunthala opens her shop at 7.30 am before reaching the Anganwadi at 9.30 am and continues working at the shop after her Anganwadi duties end at 3.30 pm.