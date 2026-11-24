BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce a new Airavat Volvo bus service between Bengaluru and Nilakkal (Pamba-Sabarimala) from November 28 for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees and other passengers.

The service will operate via Mysuru, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kottayam and Erumeli.

The bus will depart from Shantinagar Bus Stand in Bengaluru at 1.50 pm and reach Nilakkal at 6.45 am the following day.

On the return journey, it will leave Nilakkal at 6 pm, reach Mysuru at 7.15 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 am.

The online fare for an adult passenger from Bengaluru to Nilakkal is Rs 1,980, while the fare from Mysuru to Nilakkal is Rs 1,880, according to KSRTC.