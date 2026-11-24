BENGALURU: Mudigere MLA from Congress Nayana Motamma tendered her resignation to the Assembly Speaker’s office on Monday over forest department’s operation to drive away elephants from Belur to Bhadra Tiger Reserve.

A day after a joint press meet along with two more Congress MLAs from the same region, Nayana came to Bengaluru to submit her resignation.

As Speaker GS Patil was out of station, she will meet him and submit the resignation again personally on Tuesday, she added.

She expressed her displeasure over the ongoing elephant operation, saying it is unfortunate that the Congress government did not take party MLAs from the area into confidence and proceeded with the operation.

“If they had told us, we would have objected. We need to answer people in our constituencies. They are the ones who have voted for us. The government is made by the people and not the other way around,” she said.

“It looks like the lives of people from Hassan are more important than that of those from Mudigere, Sringeri and Chikkamagaluru. This is not right. It is the lives of the poor that are being trampled upon and not the rich,” she said.

In her resignation letter, Nayana stated that she is resigning as MLA with disappointment and pain.

After elephants trampled two people to death over the last few days in Belur taluk of Hassan district, the forest department launched an operation to drive away wild elephants towards the Bhadra and Tatkola forest areas that fall under Mudigere, Sringeri and Chikkamagaluru constituencies.

Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday said he will take suggestions from MLAs from the Chikmangaluru region about where to relocate the wild elephants causing trouble in Belur area before taking any action to resolve the issue.