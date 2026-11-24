BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured mid-day meal workers that “cluster kitchen” centres (centralised cooking facilities) will not be established under the mid-day meal scheme to school children (standards I to X) in Karnataka, on Monday.

Bangarappa gave the assurance to a delegation led by S Balan, president of the State Akshara Dasoha (Midday Meal) Workers’ Union. The delegation met him at his official residence and submitted a list of demands.

The demands include the establishment of joint bank accounts for school headmasters and head cooks, a lump-sum retirement benefit of at least Rs 1 lakh, and a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

The delegation underscored that in Kerala, where Congress is in power just as Karnataka, mid-day meal workers receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 12,000. Delegation members urged Bangarappa to consider the workers’ demands and increase their wages.

“The decision regarding a salary hike does not rest solely with me. I will certainly discuss this with the Chief Minister. It is to our government’s credit that we previously raised the lump-sum retirement benefit for mid-day meal workers to Rs 40,000.

You are hardworking individuals, and the government is concerned about your issues,” Bangarappa responded. The minister also added that the mid-day meal scheme is partially funded by the Union government, and advised the delegation to exert pressure on them as well.

They also highlighted concerns about subpar food grains being supplied for the children. “Provide specific details regarding where such incidents are occurring; strict action will be taken against those responsible, without any leniency,” the minister said.