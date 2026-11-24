BENGALURU: A public war of words between former minister KN Rajanna and Municipal Administration Minister HC Balakrishna has brought simmering factional differences within the Congress into the open, adding to the party's challenges ahead of the upcoming Hiriyur Assembly bypolls.

Rajanna's considerable influence among voters belonging to the ST Nayaka community could also have a bearing on the Congress' electoral calculations.

Shivakumar has been making a concerted effort to establish his political presence in Hiriyur.

Balakrishna and Kunigal MLA Dr H D Ranganath, Shivakumar's relative, have been frequently visiting the constituency as part of the Congress' outreach.

At a Praja Seva rally in Hiriyur, Shivakumar announced a package of development programmes and made a pointed remark that he himself would be the candidate. However, the public exchange between Rajanna and Balakrishna threatens to complicate these efforts.

The immediate trigger was Balakrishna questioning the meeting between Rajanna's son and Congress MLC Rajendra and Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, fuelling speculation about a possible political realignment.

Rajanna dismissed the speculation, maintaining that the interaction was connected to his responsibilities as a director on the board of KRIBHCO, a national-level cooperative fertiliser organisation.

"Why should I join the JDS? He (Rajendra) is a Congress MLC. Why would he join the JDS just because he met Kumaraswamy? Such discussions are baseless," Rajanna said.

Taking a dig at Balakrishna, he added: "Balakrishna is not Krishna; he is just a tail (bala). We do not want to waste our time responding to a tail."