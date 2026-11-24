BENGALURU: A public war of words between former minister KN Rajanna and Municipal Administration Minister HC Balakrishna has brought simmering factional differences within the Congress into the open, adding to the party's challenges ahead of the upcoming Hiriyur Assembly bypolls.
Rajanna's considerable influence among voters belonging to the ST Nayaka community could also have a bearing on the Congress' electoral calculations.
Shivakumar has been making a concerted effort to establish his political presence in Hiriyur.
Balakrishna and Kunigal MLA Dr H D Ranganath, Shivakumar's relative, have been frequently visiting the constituency as part of the Congress' outreach.
At a Praja Seva rally in Hiriyur, Shivakumar announced a package of development programmes and made a pointed remark that he himself would be the candidate. However, the public exchange between Rajanna and Balakrishna threatens to complicate these efforts.
The immediate trigger was Balakrishna questioning the meeting between Rajanna's son and Congress MLC Rajendra and Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, fuelling speculation about a possible political realignment.
Rajanna dismissed the speculation, maintaining that the interaction was connected to his responsibilities as a director on the board of KRIBHCO, a national-level cooperative fertiliser organisation.
"Why should I join the JDS? He (Rajendra) is a Congress MLC. Why would he join the JDS just because he met Kumaraswamy? Such discussions are baseless," Rajanna said.
Taking a dig at Balakrishna, he added: "Balakrishna is not Krishna; he is just a tail (bala). We do not want to waste our time responding to a tail."
Balakrishna hit back, challenging Rajanna to swear in the name of his family deity that no political discussions had taken place during the meeting.
Questioning Rajanna's explanation, he pointed out that even Rajanna's son had acknowledged the meeting and maintained that political discussions had taken place.
He also questioned Rajanna's conduct during his ministerial tenure, arguing that those who had committed mistakes should have the courage to acknowledge them.
The confrontation comes against the backdrop of Rajanna's concerns over Siddaramaiah's repeated statements that he would not contest elections again.
Rajanna has warned that such declarations could have implications for the Congress' political strength among AHINDA communities. He disclosed that he had personally met Siddaramaiah and urged him against making a categorical announcement about his electoral future.
Rajanna also expressed confidence that his efforts to consolidate AHINDA communities would succeed, citing growing political awareness and educational advancement among marginalised sections.
For the Congress, the challenge is to prevent these differences from spilling over into its electoral preparations.
Rajanna's influence among Nayaka voters, Shivakumar's efforts to assert his leadership and the extent of cooperation between the two camps could shape the party's campaign in Hiriyur.