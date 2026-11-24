BELAGAVI: Ravi Hanj, author of the controversial book ‘Basava Mantapa’, may face arrest if he continues to defend the derogatory references to 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in his book, police sources said.

Hanj, detained at Kochi airport two days ago while attempting to travel to Dubai, has been directed to appear before the Market Police in Belagavi on November 26 in connection with an FIR registered against him, Market Police Inspector JM Kalimirchi said.

The police indicated that Hanj could be arrested if he defends the objectionable references to Basavanna in his book.

He will also be questioned by the Bengaluru police in connection with another FIR registered against him in the state capital on Tuesday. Whether he will face arrest in that case remains to be seen.

Cops book Lingayat leader over Rs 5L bounty remark

Athani police registered a suo motu case against Lingayat community leader Prakash Mahajan for allegedly announcing a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who kills Hanj.

He made the statement on November 21 near Basaveshwar Circle in Athani, Belagavi district, where members of the Lingayat community, led by Prabhu Channabasava Swami of Motagi Mutt, were protesting against Hanj and his controversial book ‘Basava Mantapa’.

His statement, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, triggered widespread criticism.