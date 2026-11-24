BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil, a prominent Lingayat leader, strongly criticised Shankar Bidari, saying he should have resigned as state president of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha and saved his dignity.

Bidari should have stepped down for associating himself with a person who has ridiculed Lord Basavanna. Instead, he has been making absurd statements without showing even this basic courtesy, Patil said, describing Bidari as an out-and-out liar.

Patil posted his views on X on Monday in response to developments surrounding Ravi Hanj’s book ‘Basava Mantapa’ and Bidari’s remarks at a press conference.

Bidari has said politicians say whatever they please.

Hitting back, Patil pointed out that Bidari himself had switched three or four parties, contested elections and lost his deposit. Patil said he did not need to take advice from someone with such a mean-spirited attitude.

“Our ancestor, Shirasangi Lingaraj, donated his entire wealth through the Lingaraj Fund for the welfare of society and promotion of education. I know about Bidari, who received his education through the Lingaraj Fund.

The entire state is aware of the work I have undertaken in connection with Vachana Pitamaha Halakatti. I do not need a certificate of approval from him,” Patil said.