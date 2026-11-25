BENGALURU: Pink sarees fluttered beneath blue tarpaulin sheets as rain swept across Freedom Park on a cold Tuesday evening. Huddled together, the women tried to protect themselves and their belongings from the downpour. With water dripping through the roof of the protest venue, they held tarpaulins over their heads, while the floor and sleeping area remained damp.
Some sat on the wet ground, while others tended to children accompanying them. Eight days into their indefinite protest, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers are battling not just the weather but also illness, exhaustion and the challenges of caring for their families while holding out for their demands.
Around 15,000 ASHA workers have gathered at Freedom Park, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000. Despite the difficult conditions, they have refused to leave without a written assurance from the government.
Children have also become part of the protest. Some workers have brought their babies because there is no one back home to look after them, while others have had to leave their children behind. Volunteers said some children accompanying their mothers had developed fever and cold and were receiving treatment at the medical camp.
A Class 6 boy, who stays with his ASHA worker mother during the day and returns home in the evening, waits for her to return before eating. He, too, supports her fight for a monthly payment of Rs 15,000. For Sumitra, the decision to continue the protest came even as her grandmother lay on her deathbed and urged her to carry on the fight.
Other workers have stayed on despite approaching family weddings, while some joined the protest after recently losing their husbands. The women have been looking out for one another, helping each other manage children, sharing space and food, and taking turns to care for the little ones while continuing their protest.
Basic arrangements at the site leave much to be desired. Rain has left parts of the sleeping areas wet, making it difficult for the women to rest. Activist Rajashekhar, who has been supporting the protest, said volunteers and members of the public were helping with food, water and cleaning. Mobile toilets have been arranged, and water tankers supply water through the day. Donations of rice, dal, vegetables, fruits, biscuits and blankets have also come in.
Sujatha, vice-president of the ASHA workers’ association from Belagavi, said several workers were single parents, had been abandoned by their husbands or were supporting families where their husbands struggled with alcoholism. Their earnings were essential to pay rent and children’s school fees. She said workers performed nearly 40 tasks, including administering polio vaccinations.
They cannot afford to stop working for days because their families depend on their earnings, she said. The union says on January 10, 2025, the government had promised to provide monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000, with higher payments for those doing additional work. The workers are now demanding Rs 15,000, along with a one-time retirement benefit and support during illness, accidents and medical procedures.
They have also raised concerns about mobile applications used to record their work, seeking devices, training and an alternative for those unable to use it. Karnataka ASHA Workers’ Union state vice-president Rama TC said the union had held three rounds of talks with the government -- one with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and two with Health Minister UT Khader.
The CM also spoke to the workers via video call on Tuesday. However, the workers are unwilling to return on verbal assurances that their demands will be considered later. They want a written commitment, she said.
Protest impacts health of ASHA workers
The prolonged stay is beginning to affect their health. Dr TS Suneeth Kumar, part of the Medical Service Centre, a voluntary organisation of doctors and paramedical staff attending to the protesters, said 300 to 400 people approach the medical team every day. Urinary tract infections, back pain and elevated blood pressure are among the complaints reported. Rama said around 3,500 workers had received medical attention over eight days, with around 35 requiring hospitalisation. Medical volunteers have been attending to the protesters at the site, she said.