BENGALURU: Pink sarees fluttered beneath blue tarpaulin sheets as rain swept across Freedom Park on a cold Tuesday evening. Huddled together, the women tried to protect themselves and their belongings from the downpour. With water dripping through the roof of the protest venue, they held tarpaulins over their heads, while the floor and sleeping area remained damp.

Some sat on the wet ground, while others tended to children accompanying them. Eight days into their indefinite protest, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers are battling not just the weather but also illness, exhaustion and the challenges of caring for their families while holding out for their demands.

Around 15,000 ASHA workers have gathered at Freedom Park, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000. Despite the difficult conditions, they have refused to leave without a written assurance from the government.

Children have also become part of the protest. Some workers have brought their babies because there is no one back home to look after them, while others have had to leave their children behind. Volunteers said some children accompanying their mothers had developed fever and cold and were receiving treatment at the medical camp.

A Class 6 boy, who stays with his ASHA worker mother during the day and returns home in the evening, waits for her to return before eating. He, too, supports her fight for a monthly payment of Rs 15,000. For Sumitra, the decision to continue the protest came even as her grandmother lay on her deathbed and urged her to carry on the fight.