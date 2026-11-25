BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders slammed the State Government over its decision to hold a 10-day ‘Bengaluru Jatre’ from December 4, with an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said it is an attempt to divert attention from the state government’s failures. He said before holding a ‘Bengaluru Jatre’ (festival), the government must end hardships faced by people.

“What is the point of this ‘Bengaluru Jathre’ anyway? What exactly is being celebrated? Is it to celebrate turning the entire city of Bengaluru into a pile of garbage? Is it for filling the roads with potholes, to the point where motorists risk breaking their spines? Is it because you have failed to provide a permanent solution to the traffic crisis, forcing people to waste their precious time stuck on the roads?” the BJP leader questioned Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The BJP leader said they have no objection to providing a platform for artistes.

“Bengaluru’s development cannot be achieved through ‘reels’, fairs, or publicity stunts! It requires willpower, foresight, and responsible governance,” the BJP leader said. Former Minister S Suresh Kumar said the winter session of the state legislature is scheduled to take place in Belagavi from December 2 to December 11. “Krishna Byre Gowda is an MLA from Bengaluru and also the Parliamentary Affairs minister. Should the MLAs of Bengaluru, including Gowda, attend the session in Belagavi or participate in the Jatre in Bengaluru?” he questioned.

The 10-day event is set to hit streets across the city on December 4. Announcing the event on Monday at Vikasa Soudha, the Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the program will be inaugurated on a 1-km stretch covering MG Road and Brigade Road, where 500 artists will take part in the parade in the evening.