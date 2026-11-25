BENGALURU: Beggars can’t be choosers—despite its booming GDP, or precisely because of that, Karnataka has nearly 4,000 beggars. Crucially, 42% of them are from outside the state.

Karnataka has set up 15 rehabilitation centres under the Central Relief Committee (CRC) to end the practice of begging. The CRC is struggling to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the inmates, especially from the neighbouring states.

According to data furnished by the CRC to TNIE, the 15 rehab centres currently house 3,781 inmates, of whom 1,562 are from outside Karnataka. Data as of October 31, 2026, shows that 224 inmates are from Tamil Nadu, 50 from Kerala, 211 from Andhra Pradesh and 151 from Maharashtra, while the remaining inmates hail from other states, including those in North India.

Districts like Ballari, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Chitradurga that share their border with neighbouring states have large number of inmates.

Nearly Rs 240 crore is due for these rehab centres. “We are entirely dependent on beggary cess, which is three per cent of the property tax collected by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), urban local bodies and Gram Panchayats. Nearly Rs 240 crore in cess dues is yet to be released by these bodies,” a departmental source said.

The source said the limited funds available had to cover food, healthcare, hygiene, accommodation, rehabilitation programmes and staff salaries across all 15 centres. The CRC also provides an incentive of Rs 75 to every inmate who participates in its skill development programmes.

“Since some of them suffer from health, malnutrition, we also provide eggs and bananas. We are already struggling with limited resources,” the source said.