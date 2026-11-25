BENGALURU: Recording the undertaking given by the police that they will not arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA KC Ramamurthy and others, the High Court of Karnataka permitted the investigation against them in relation to a complaint in which it was alleged that they had filed a fake Form 7 application during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, for deletion of a family of six members.
Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Ramakrishna, Ravikumar V, Yogesh D R and MLA CK Ramamurthy, representing Jayanagar Assembly constituency, challenging the legality of the registration of the FIR against them.
The petitioners have contended that the process of submission of Form 7 is subject to statutory inquiry by the polling authorities and therefore the police cannot usurp the constitutional power of the Election Commission of India. Ramamurthy’s name was not mentioned as an accused in the FIR dated October 7, but was added as an accused by the police after obtaining permission from the trial court.
The counsel for the petitioners submitted before the court that in similar circumstances, the court has granted protection and the investigation was not stayed. However, there was a direction not to arrest the petitioners, they said. Countering it, the Additional State Public Prosecutor submitted that the matter requires investigation.
Hence, the state should be permitted to investigate the complaint, and in the previous cases involving almost similar questions, the state has made a submission that it is not going to arrest the petitioners and in this case also the petitioners will not be arrested. However, petitioners have to cooperate with the investigation, he told the court.
The court noted that, under these circumstances, prayer for stay of the proceedings is not granted at this juncture.
The petitioners shall cooperate with the investigation and the state shall not arrest the petitioners, and the charge sheet shall not be filed without the leave of the court, said the court while adjourning the hearing till January 8. The FIR was registered by the Suddagungepalya police based on the complaint filed by Tehraan Ali Khan, a resident of BTM Layout in Bengaluru.
This was two days after an FIR was registered based on similar allegations against them by former Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy.