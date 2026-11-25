BENGALURU: Recording the undertaking given by the police that they will not arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA KC Ramamurthy and others, the High Court of Karnataka permitted the investigation against them in relation to a complaint in which it was alleged that they had filed a fake Form 7 application during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, for deletion of a family of six members.

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Ramakrishna, Ravikumar V, Yogesh D R and MLA CK Ramamurthy, representing Jayanagar Assembly constituency, challenging the legality of the registration of the FIR against them.

The petitioners have contended that the process of submission of Form 7 is subject to statutory inquiry by the polling authorities and therefore the police cannot usurp the constitutional power of the Election Commission of India. Ramamurthy’s name was not mentioned as an accused in the FIR dated October 7, but was added as an accused by the police after obtaining permission from the trial court.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted before the court that in similar circumstances, the court has granted protection and the investigation was not stayed. However, there was a direction not to arrest the petitioners, they said. Countering it, the Additional State Public Prosecutor submitted that the matter requires investigation.