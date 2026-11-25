BENGALURU: The Government School Development Forum (Sarkari Shaale Abhivrudhi Vedike) announced on Tuesday that it would launch an indefinite hunger strike at Freedom Park from November 26, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the state government’s ‘Our School, Our Responsibility’ scheme. The scheme places the onus on private schools to ‘adopt’ government schools by providing financial and infrastructural assistance, including mentorship.

The forum has written to Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy Rashmi Mahesh, demanding the withdrawal of the scheme and the announcement of an action plan for the comprehensive implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act within three months. It has also demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar provide written assurance of the fulfilment of these demands, along with a clear timeline.

“Education is a child’s fundamental right, not an act of benevolence or charity. It is the legal duty of the government to uphold this constitutionally guaranteed right,” the forum said in a statement.

Educationist Prof Niranjanaradhya VP cited the RTE Act, which holds governments, rather than private entities, accountable for ensuring education for every child. “Through the 86th Constitutional Amendment in 2002, Article 21A was inserted, recognising free and compulsory education for all children up to the age of 14 as a fundamental right. The RTE Act, 2009, formulated to give effect to this right, came into force across the country on April 1, 2010,” he said. He added it was the “constitutional duty” of the government to provide the teachers and learning materials.

The forum also questioned the Congress’s decision to implement the adoption and outsourcing scheme, pointing out that the RTE Act was formulated during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government.