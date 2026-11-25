HASSAN: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday refused to accept a notice issued by Hassan Cyber Crime Police at his Bengaluru residence in connection with the bribery allegations against district in-charge Minister K M Shivalingegowda and the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan.

The Hassan Cyber Police are looking into the WhatsApp chats allegedly sent by Shashikiran, the Personnel Assistant of Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy said he had provided information to the media based on WhatsApp chat records received regarding corruption at the Hassan Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“I had demanded that the mobile phones of the individuals mentioned in those chats be seized and that an investigation be conducted against them. However, on that same day, Chief Minister gave a ‘clean chit’ to the official mentioned in the chats. Given this, what kind of investigation do you intend to conduct,” he asked.

He questioned how the police could issue a notice to him. “On what grounds are they doing so? I am not making any allegation; I merely asked for an investigation into the documents I received. I requested an inquiry into the WhatsApp chats. Who are they to issue a notice to me? Who are they to question me,” he asked.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had said that if anyone demanded a bribe of even Rs 10, it should be brought to his attention.

He said he had already made it clear that information could be found by checking Shashikiran’s mobile phone.