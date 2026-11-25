BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast rain, coupled with thunder showers over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days, including Bengaluru.

Till 5.30pm, Bengaluru City recorded 4.1mm rainfall, while HAL airport recorded 15.8mm and Kempegowda International Airport 1.6mm. According to IMD data there is a trough in the easterlies from south west Bay of Bengal to west central Bay of Bengal at 0.96 km above mean sea level.

There is another upper air cyclonic circulation over south Keralam and surrounding areas. There is also a trough in the easterlies from Comorin to Rayalaseema and another trough in the easterlies off north-Kerala-Karnataka coast.

The officials said light to moderate rainfall coupled with thunder showers will occur in Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and a few places over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.