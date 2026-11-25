BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued the final notification on reservation of constituencies for zilla panchayats (ZPs) and taluk panchayats (TPs), paving the way for rural local body elections, which are likely to be held in January 2027, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre has said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Khandre said the notification finalises reservations for 1,101 ZP constituencies across 30 districts and 3,580 TP seats in 234 taluks. He said the reservation process for all the seats in ZP and TP has been completed. Khandre said the Congress is fully prepared to face the rural local body elections.

The final reservation notifications are available on the government’s e-gazette portal. According to the minister, the terms of the ZPs and TPs ended in 2022, but the previous government had failed to conduct the elections.

“The subsequent delay was due to the need for delimitation following the upgradation of certain panchayats. Also, the delay was due to the merger of some gram panchayat areas with municipal councils, city corporations and municipal corporations,” he said.

Khandre said they have completed its responsibility and it is one the Karnataka State Election Commission to announce the election schedule and conduct the polls. The elections are likely to be held in January, he added.