BENGALURU: Karnataka should explore developing at least one modern railway station on the lines of Japan, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday, expressing admiration for the cleanliness, speed and punctuality of the country’s railway system.

Sharing a video of his railway travel experience in Japan, Shivakumar said the railway stations there offered modern facilities, with large shopping centres and five-star hotels on both the lower and upper levels. He said the stations and trains were maintained with a level of cleanliness comparable to airports.

“The speed of trains, cleanliness and facilities provided to passengers are remarkable. What is particularly impressive is the strict adherence to schedules, with trains arriving and departing on time without even a minute’s delay,” he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka should make an effort to implement such a model at least at one location on a pilot basis. He added that India should adopt successful international practices and take up new initiatives to accelerate its development.

Describing his Japan visit as a new experience, Chief Minister Shivakumar said the trip had given him an opportunity to observe the country’s railway stations and platforms.

K’taka explores Japan’s waste-to-energy model

As part of the state government’s efforts to study global best practices in waste-to-energy technology and explore sustainable solutions for urban waste management, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with a delegation from the state, visited the Maishima Incineration Plant in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday. The CM is in Japan on an official visit.

Operational since 2001, the facility processes up to 900 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day through two incinerators.

With an installed power generation capacity of 32 MW, the plant converts municipal waste into electricity, meeting its own energy requirements and supplying surplus power to the electricity grid, according to a statement issued by the CMO.