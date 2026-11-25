BENGALURU: With Operation Gaja temporarily halted because of protests from all quarters, elephants that were being driven from Belur to Bhadra Tiger Reserve have got diverted to three different locations. This has intensified the worry of not just the foresters, but also of local residents.

That is because any provocation or disturbance will only agitate the elephants, further dividing them into smaller herds and leading to man-elephant conflicts.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar said, “We have decided not to push the elephants any further for the time being. We will also not push them back.

They are at present in Mudigere. We do not want to break the herd. A meeting will be held with Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy, after which the rest of the operation will resume.”

The meeting is scheduled for November 30.

‘Keeping vigil at 3 locations is a major challenge’

Till then, foresters and locals will be on their toes as the herd of 56 elephants from Belur has now been split and stationed in three locations. One herd of 38 is in Mudigere and is moving till Tatakola, a distance of 2 km. Four tuskers that immediately rushed back to Belur are now staying back in the estates, while the remaining 14 are trying to head towards Kodagu, which the staffers are now trying to control.

After the capture and relocation of two tuskers on November 18 and 19, the exercise of driving elephants from Belur to Bhadra started from November 21. Foresters started to push 56 of them towards Bhadra.

“Till November 24, we pushed the elephants from Hassan border and Belur to Mudigere and till Tatakola forest, a distance of 20 km. But because of rising protests from politicians and local residents, the operation stopped and the elephants have scattered.