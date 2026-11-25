CHIKKAMAGALURU: The lives of people in Malnad are as important as that of wildlife. People should not be put at risk, said Congress MLA from Chikkamagaluru HD Thammaiah on Tuesday, commenting on Operation Gaja, which has been taken up to drive elephants from Belur in Hassan district to Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru district.

He asked who gave the permission to Hassan district in-charge and Energy Minister KJ George, and Hassan Divisional Forest Officer Harish to start Operation Gaja without taking Malnad MLAs into confidence. He demanded DFO’s suspension.

Apart from Thammaiah, two other Malnad MLAs -- TD Raje Gowda and Nayana Motamma -- offered to resign from the Assembly if the operation is not suspended. Nayana went a step ahead and submitted her resignation to the personal secretary of Assembly Speaker GS Patil on Monday.

Thammaiah said they could not meet Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is on a trip to Japan, or Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara or GS Patil to discuss the issue.

“Though it is our own party government, there should be coordination among MLAs, ministers and farmers before taking such an important decision. The operation should be suspended,” he said.

MLC CT Ravi said Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy should work out a scientific strategy to accommodate the elephants in an area abundant in food and water. “Is Bhadra Tiger Reserve an enclosure for rogue elephants,” he questioned.

Former minister DN Jeevaraj termed Raje Gowda’s resignation a drama and asked him to jump into the stir.