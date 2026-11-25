BENGALURU: KPCC President and MLC BK Hariprasad on Monday sought to defuse the situation over Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma’s resignation, saying the immediate priority is to address crop damage caused by a relocated herd of elephants, rather than the legislator’s protest. He said man-animal conflict is a serious issue.

Speaking to the media, Hariprasad said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had already called Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy and senior forest officials regarding the issue. He said he too would speak to Reddy.

“The primary need now is to ensure the issue is resolved. What purpose does a resignation serve?” he asked. Congress MLA from Mudigere Nayana Motamma, who is daughter of senior Congress leader Motamma, resigned in protest against the continued damage to crops by elephants that were shifted to the region. Farmers in the area have reported significant losses, turning a local wildlife conflict into a political flashpoint.

Wild elephants straying into farmlands in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu have claimed several human lives every year and caused crop losses. But the problem here is the shifting of elephants to Mudigere, which local people and MLA Nayana Motamma had objected to.