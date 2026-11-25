MYSURU: Former Mysuru MP and BJP leader Pratap Simha has triggered widespread outrage over his derogatory remarks against Kerala and Malayalis, accusing them of encroaching on Karnataka territory and undermining the State's culture.

Speaking at the inauguration of a hockey championship in Kodagu, Simha alleged that Malayalis were exerting their influence in Karnataka and behaving high-handedly outside their home State.

“Malayalis are having their way in Karnataka. They have encroached on half of Gundlupet, and their high-handedness is playing out in Kodagu,” he said.

Taking a dig at Kerala, he said that there was nothing in the neighbouring State apart from coconut trees and backwaters.

His remarks drew sharp criticism across social media platforms, with several users accusing him of making derogatory generalisations about an entire state and attempting to create regional divisions.

Responding to the controversy, Simha posted a video on social media, accusing Congress leaders in Kodagu of deliberately twisting his remarks and misleading the public.

Clarifying his remarks on social media, Simha claimed that he was referring to thieves and anti-social elements who were opposed to Hindu culture and not Malayalis as a community.

Slamming Simha's statement, Rejith Nair, a social media user, said, "Do not needlessly divide people by saying things like this. If there is nothing in Kerala, then why do you come to Sabarimala, Kottiyur and make it dirty? Today, people from many different states come and live in Kerala, including people from Karnataka. We are all Indians. Any Indian citizen has the right to live anywhere in India. Do not create divisions among people by making unnecessary statements. I am someone who loves Karnataka and have plenty of brothers there," he stated in the post.

Mocking his remarks, another user, Mathew K, took a political jab at him and the BJP. 'He has no right to lecture us on culture or claim his comments were politically motivated," the post stated.