MANGALURU: Moved by the death of a 14-year-old boy and frustrated by lack of timely emergency medical assistance, a group of youngsters from Padmunja Malengallu village in Belthangady taluk pooled resources and took a bank loan to launch an ambulance service for their village.

For years, residents had to depend on ambulances stationed at Uppinangady or Ujire, nearly 15 km away. During medical emergencies, the delay in reaching patients often proved costly.

The turning point came two months ago when the 14-year-old boy died while being shifted to hospital after attempting suicide. The incident prompted members of the local youth organisation, Nava Kesari, to ensure that no family in the village would have to wait helplessly for an ambulance again.

“The boy could perhaps have been saved had an ambulance been available nearby,” said Sharat Padmunja, a member of Nava Kesari. “In recent years, we have witnessed an increase in emergency cases, including heart attacks, electrocution and suicide attempts. We realised our village could no longer afford to depend on ambulances coming from distant towns.”

The initiative took shape as a Rs 10 lakh community project. More than 20 members of Nava Kesari, engaged in agriculture and various businesses, contributed Rs 7 lakh from their own pockets. To bridge the funding gap, one of the members availed a Rs 3-lakh bank loan, which all members have collectively undertaken to repay.