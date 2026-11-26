BENGALURU: The Coffee Board of India is now working on issuing certification to nurseries supplying seeds for coffee cultivation.

The certification is a part of the Indian coffee sustainability standards that the Board is creating highlighting the uniqueness of Indian coffee, particularly Karnataka’s shade grown coffee. It is for the first time that Indian coffee standards are being created and listed in detail. According to officials, this will help in strengthening the Indian coffee brands in the international market.

Through this exercise of issuing set standards and certification, the board is also gathering data on the total number of nurseries in Karnataka supplying the seeds. This will also include the ones in private estates. According to preliminary information, there are around 250 nurseries in Karnataka alone. Also around 22 tonnes of seeds are supplied annually to growers for cultivation.

Karnataka is the largest coffee producing state in India. The annual production is around 3.73lakh tonnes, of which 75% is exported. Kuruma Rao M, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board of India, said the exercise of creating a set of sustainability standards for nurseries to follow, will strengthen quality planting material. Rao added that this was being done for the first time and the certification will help in assuring quality is maintained.

For this, the Board is also creating a special committee. It will oversee and hand hold the nurseries. Ensuring seed quality is also essential and for that a set of standards have been listed which the nurseries will have to ensure. “This exercise will also help in regularising the number of nurseries operating in Karnataka and across India,” he added.