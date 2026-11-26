BENGALURU: Amidst the political battle among MLAs of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere over the elephant drive operation, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the elephants need to be shifted from the coffee estates to the forest.

Reddy said the elephant drive and relocation exercise-- Operation Gaja- is temporarily on hold. “If people and icians had not been protesting, the elephants would have been sent into the forest by now.

These elephants belong to the forest and not to the coffee estates. Do not indulge in politics,” Reddy said. However, the foresters are silently and tactfully pushing the elephants from Mudigere to Tatakola forest, which is abutting the reserve forests.

“Presently 39 elephants are stationed in Mudigere. We cannot keep them in one location for very long. It can become dangerous. So we are slowly pushing them from Mudigere towards Tatakola. From there, the elephants will find their own path to Bhadra Tiger Reserve,” said a forester from Hassan.

Under Operation Gaja, the forest department started the exercise to move 56 elephants from Belur to Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The herd had travelled around 20Km, but at Mudigere the herd split. As of Wednesday, 39 are in Mudigere, 13 went back to Belur coffee estates, and the remaining four tuskers started to wander towards Coorg.

“A close watch is being kept on the 13 in Belur, and all efforts are being made to bring back the wandering four tuskers. Once they reach Tatakola and start moving through the reserve forests, drones and ground patrolling staff will keep a watch to ensure that they do not stray out into non-forest areas. We will do it silently so that there are no further issues,” the forester said.