BENGALURU: Amidst the political battle among MLAs of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere over the elephant drive operation, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the elephants need to be shifted from the coffee estates to the forest.
Reddy said the elephant drive and relocation exercise-- Operation Gaja- is temporarily on hold. “If people and icians had not been protesting, the elephants would have been sent into the forest by now.
These elephants belong to the forest and not to the coffee estates. Do not indulge in politics,” Reddy said. However, the foresters are silently and tactfully pushing the elephants from Mudigere to Tatakola forest, which is abutting the reserve forests.
“Presently 39 elephants are stationed in Mudigere. We cannot keep them in one location for very long. It can become dangerous. So we are slowly pushing them from Mudigere towards Tatakola. From there, the elephants will find their own path to Bhadra Tiger Reserve,” said a forester from Hassan.
Under Operation Gaja, the forest department started the exercise to move 56 elephants from Belur to Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The herd had travelled around 20Km, but at Mudigere the herd split. As of Wednesday, 39 are in Mudigere, 13 went back to Belur coffee estates, and the remaining four tuskers started to wander towards Coorg.
“A close watch is being kept on the 13 in Belur, and all efforts are being made to bring back the wandering four tuskers. Once they reach Tatakola and start moving through the reserve forests, drones and ground patrolling staff will keep a watch to ensure that they do not stray out into non-forest areas. We will do it silently so that there are no further issues,” the forester said.
‘IF MY RESIGNATION WILL SOLVE ISSUE, I AM READY TO GO’
Reddy also said if his resignation would solve the elephant problem in Hassan, he was willing to step down. Reddy told the media, “If it is decided that someone born and brought up in and around the forest area is made forest minister, I will go voluntarily.
I have no objections. But will it solve the existing elephant problem?” Chikkamagaluru MLA HD Thammaiah had raised questions over the selection of the forest minister. “What does he (Reddy) know about the forest. What experience does he have of the forest. I was born and brought up near the forest. I have seen wild animals, particularly elephants, from close proximity. I know more than him,” he had said.
“People from Bidar, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru are made forest ministers but who have no knowledge of the forest, the extent of forest cover and its problems. Someone from Malnad and Western Ghats region should be given the portfolio. Only Ramanath Rai was from the region.”
Thammaiah added that instead of sending the elephants to Bandipur and Nagarahole forests, the foresters are driving them to Bhadra forest, which is small and cannot house them. Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma had submitted her resignation to the Assembly Speaker. Reacting to this, Reddy said it is a political issue. He added that earlier, meetings were held to explain and convince them of the entire elephant operation and the steps being taken.