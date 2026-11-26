BENGALURU: Poultry farmers in Karnataka have demanded the effective implementation of the state government’s minimum growing charge of Rs 10 per kg, alleging that despite an order issued seven months ago, integration companies have not been directed to comply, leaving farmers in financial distress. The Karnataka State Poultry Farmers Welfare Association and the All Karnataka Poultry Farmers Welfare Association held a protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, urging Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to intervene.

In a representation to the CM, the associations said the poultry industry in Karnataka involves nearly 25,000 poultry farmers, more than one lakh agricultural labourers, tens of thousands of meat shop owners and their workers, several integration companies and thousands of employees, besides millions of consumers.

Despite the sector’s growth and multi-crore business, farmers alleged that they have been facing severe financial difficulties for several years, with the situation worsening in recent times. Many have lost their investments, are unable to repay bank loans and are on the verge of bankruptcy.

They attributed the distress to exploitation by integration companies and the state government’s neglect of the sector, pointing out that the government does not have even basic, accurate data on the industry’s transactions, including the turnover of companies and traders.