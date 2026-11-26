BENGALURU: The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF) on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 per litre reduction in the price of curd.

The KMF said the revised rates will take effect from November 29.

“Following a request from the State’s milk producers, the selling prices of Nandini milk and curd were revised with effect from November 1, 2026. However, in the interest of consumers, the government has directed the KMF to reduce the selling price of Nandini Curd by Rs 2 per litre. Accordingly, the price of Nandini Curd has been reduced by Rs 2 per litre, making it available to consumers at a lower price,” said KMF Managing Director N Suresh.

Following rising demand from milk unions and farmers, the KMF had approached the State government seeking support for a hike in the prices of milk and other milk products. The KMF subsequently increased milk prices by Rs 8-13 per litre, depending on the fat content. Curd prices were also hiked by Rs 14 per litre. The revised rates came into effect on November 1.

However, following an outcry from consumers and the Opposition, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on November 2, directed the KMF to reduce curd prices by Rs 2-4. The KMF, however, had not implemented the directive, citing a lack of consensus among district milk unions and farmers.