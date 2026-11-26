BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar here on Thursday appealed to protesting ASHA workers not to turn their agitation into a confrontation with the government, urging them to withdraw their protest and have faith in his assurance that their demands would be addressed.
"I humbly request my mothers and sisters not to make this a matter of prestige or confront the government. Please withdraw your protest. We are with you, and I assure you that we will find a solution. Have faith in us. I will sit with you and discuss the matter," he told reporters at Vidhanasoudha after paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day.
Shivakumar said he had held five to six rounds of discussions with the Finance Department on their demands and would hold further consultations with officials. He cautioned that the government had to consider the wider financial implications, as several categories of workers in different departments were also raising demands.
Questioning why the ASHA workers were not putting pressure on the Centre to enhance its contribution, he said the state government was already bearing a substantial financial burden.
"Why are they not asking the Central Government to increase its contribution? The Centre has not increased it adequately, while Karnataka is providing a substantial amount. The programme was started during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. We are ready to help them and will continue to honour what we promised in our manifesto," he said.
He said the government recognised the contribution of ASHA workers and had extended the benefits of its guarantee schemes to them wherever applicable.
The Chief Minister also appealed to political leaders not to exploit the workers' agitation for their own purposes, saying the issue required a constructive approach rather than confrontation.
On Constitution Day, Shivakumar said the Constitution was the foundation of citizens' rights, freedoms and access to justice.
"The Constitution is the lifeline of our lives. Whatever rights we enjoy today, including the right to speak and participate in governance, are because we have adopted the Constitution. Every citizen must protect it," he said.
He recalled that when he became KPCC president, his first initiative was to organise a reading of the Constitution under the guidance of senior Congress leader Rahman Khan. He also acknowledged former minister H C Mahadevappa's efforts to take constitutional values to schoolchildren and the public.
The government, he said, had initiated programmes in schools, colleges and government institutions to familiarise people with constitutional principles.
Hold back elephant movements,: DKS
On the human-elephant conflict in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring districts, Shivakumar said he had instructed officials to temporarily hold back certain elephant movements until a solution was worked out. He said the government had to protect people across Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu rather than address the problem in isolation.
Speaking to reporters later at Janapada Loka in Channapatna, Ramanagara district, where he attended the 'Mantra Mangalya' wedding ceremony of Nanjangud Congress MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Shivakumar said he would soon inspect the progress of the silk market and university projects and take steps to expedite their implementation.