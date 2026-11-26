BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar here on Thursday appealed to protesting ASHA workers not to turn their agitation into a confrontation with the government, urging them to withdraw their protest and have faith in his assurance that their demands would be addressed.

"I humbly request my mothers and sisters not to make this a matter of prestige or confront the government. Please withdraw your protest. We are with you, and I assure you that we will find a solution. Have faith in us. I will sit with you and discuss the matter," he told reporters at Vidhanasoudha after paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Shivakumar said he had held five to six rounds of discussions with the Finance Department on their demands and would hold further consultations with officials. He cautioned that the government had to consider the wider financial implications, as several categories of workers in different departments were also raising demands.

Questioning why the ASHA workers were not putting pressure on the Centre to enhance its contribution, he said the state government was already bearing a substantial financial burden.

"Why are they not asking the Central Government to increase its contribution? The Centre has not increased it adequately, while Karnataka is providing a substantial amount. The programme was started during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. We are ready to help them and will continue to honour what we promised in our manifesto," he said.

He said the government recognised the contribution of ASHA workers and had extended the benefits of its guarantee schemes to them wherever applicable.