BENGALURU: In the status report submitted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to the High Court of Karnataka on the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), shocking revelations were made concerning the malpractices in the examinations conducted for the appointment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) for the Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, KAS Gazetted Probationers Officers’ exam-2023, Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment Exam -2016 and the Assistant Engineer in BBMP Recruitment Exam, disclosing the commission of cognizable offences warranting registration of fresh crimes.
Considering the gravity of the offences, after going through the information gathered by the ED about the other exams, Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order to take action in accordance with law on the ED’s information by the state, which has to be transferred to the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police station for registration of fresh crimes, which needs to be transferred immediately to the SIT for investigation.
With this, the scope of the SIT’s investigation extended beyond the two crimes already registered in relation to the malpractices in the appointment of 400 veterinary officers and industrial extension officers involving the daughters of the suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.
Referring to the details of an e-mail dated November 19 addressed to the SIT by the ED to share the information gathered, the Judge said that the revelations in the status report are, to say the least, shocking. “I hasten to add that the expression ‘shocking’ is employed not as a pronouncement upon the veracity of the allegations, which is yet to be established in accordance with law, but on account of the magnitude and gravity of what has surfaced in the course of investigation.
If the revelations in the status report were to ultimately bear the imprimatur of truth, they would have a chilling effect on the credibility of the entire recruitment process undertaken by the KPSC”, the judge said.
The court also said that the nature of the allegations is such that it would shock not merely the conscience of this court, but equally the conscience of every ordinary citizen.
The court made it clear that the procedural modalities cannot become an impediment to the expeditious investigation of allegations of such gravity. The investigation must proceed with the requisite expedition, thoroughness and fidelity to law, untrammelled by any extraneous consideration. Both the ED and the SIT shall place their respective updated status reports on January 8, 2027, the court said.
State’s status report
The State Public Prosecutor (SPP) B N Jagadeesha has also produced the status report of the investigation done by the state. It was stated that the investigation officer (IO) has sought approval from the State Government to add the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and he has collected details of 400 candidates included in the final selection list from the KPSC Secretary.
The SPP has stated that in the case of two accused persons, the 90-day period will be completed on November 26. Hence, the chargesheet has to be submitted within the stipulated period of 90 days. Advocate Ashok Nayak has been appointed as Special Government Advocate for the two cases registered earlier.
SIT FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST EX-KPSC EXAM CONTROLLER, MIDDLEMAN
The SIT on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before the court in connection with the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officers’ recruitment scam against former KPSC Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and middleman Basavaraj Kannale. According to police, the chargesheet alleges that amounts ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh were collected from candidates.
It also details alleged deals involving 15 candidates, the leakage of question papers and training sessions conducted for candidates using leaked question papers at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the police said. The SIT recently questioned suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, KPSC member BV Geetha, The SIT was constituted following directions from the High Court of Karnataka. Meanwhile, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint under the PMLA against Sahukar, Geetha, Gangwar, and Kannale.