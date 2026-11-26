BENGALURU: In the status report submitted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to the High Court of Karnataka on the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), shocking revelations were made concerning the malpractices in the examinations conducted for the appointment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) for the Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, KAS Gazetted Probationers Officers’ exam-2023, Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment Exam -2016 and the Assistant Engineer in BBMP Recruitment Exam, disclosing the commission of cognizable offences warranting registration of fresh crimes.

Considering the gravity of the offences, after going through the information gathered by the ED about the other exams, Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order to take action in accordance with law on the ED’s information by the state, which has to be transferred to the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police station for registration of fresh crimes, which needs to be transferred immediately to the SIT for investigation.

With this, the scope of the SIT’s investigation extended beyond the two crimes already registered in relation to the malpractices in the appointment of 400 veterinary officers and industrial extension officers involving the daughters of the suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.

Referring to the details of an e-mail dated November 19 addressed to the SIT by the ED to share the information gathered, the Judge said that the revelations in the status report are, to say the least, shocking. “I hasten to add that the expression ‘shocking’ is employed not as a pronouncement upon the veracity of the allegations, which is yet to be established in accordance with law, but on account of the magnitude and gravity of what has surfaced in the course of investigation.