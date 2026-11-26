BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed proceedings initiated against KN Ramesh, former deputy commissioner and district election officer of Chikkamgaluru district; DN Jeevaraja, a candidate from Sringeri assembly constituency; and Vedamurthy TR, who was Returning Officer (RO) during the 2023 assembly elections.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing three separate petitions filed by them, challenging the crime registered by Sudhir Kumar Murolli, the election agent and authorised representative of the returned candidate, TD Rajegowda of the Congress, under provisions of the IPC and Representation of People Act.

On April 6, 2026, a coordinate bench of the HC, in answer to an election petition filed in 2023 by Jeevaraja of BJP, directed reverification and recounting of 279 rejected postal ballots and consequential issue of fresh declaration of results, if there was any change in the vote count. It was observed that 279 postal ballots were rejected without any endorsements. Following the HC order, the RO conducted reverification and recounting of all postal ballots, which resulted in Jeevaraja being declared winner.

It was stated that on May 2, 2026, a report by the RO said that while recounting votes, 157 votes in the first round, which previously went in favour of Rajegowda, were reduced to zero. Certain postal ballots which were in favour of Rajegowda had double markings in contradictory styles in different ink.

This is said to have been captured in a video while counting the ballots. Therefore, 267 ballots were rejected, and Jeevaraja was declared winner after recounting of votes. The next day, on May 3, 2026, the complaint was registered.