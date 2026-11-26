HAVERI: Following a complaint from a private bank stating that one of the bank's customers had deposited counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denominations, amounting to Rs 38,000, through the bank's ATM cash deposit machine, the Ranebennur police have managed to crack the case and arrested two people.

To trace the accused duo, a special team was constituted under the guidance of Haveri Superintendent of Police Yashoda Vantagodi, Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshman Shirakol and Ranebennur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Lokesh J.

Following a special operation, the police arrested Suresh Billal, 38, a resident of Medleri village, Ranebennur taluk.

During interrogation, the police seized 100 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denominations, with a total face value of Rs 50,000, from him.

Continuing the investigation to trace the other accused, the police arrested another person, Malatesh Mylar, 29, a resident of Medleri village, Ranebennur taluk.

During interrogation, the police seized 2,944 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, with a total face value of Rs 14,72,000, from him.

Legal action has also been initiated against this accused. Efforts to trace the remaining accused are continuing.

In this case, counterfeit currency notes with a total face value of Rs 15,22,000 were seized from the accused. In addition, the bank officials had recovered counterfeit notes worth Rs 38,000.

The Superintendent of Police, Haveri district, appreciated the Ranebennur Town Police officers and personnel for their swift action in addressing the case.