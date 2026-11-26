BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approved a proposal to shift the target age for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination from 14 to 15 years for girls in 10 taluks across four mining-affected districts, under the Karnataka Mining Environmental Restoration Corporation (KMERC) grant.

The decision follows the Centre’s launch of a free HPV vaccination programme for 14-year-old girls across the country on February 28, 2026. To avoid duplication of vaccination under the two programmes, the State Technical Advisory Committee on Immunisation recommended administering the vaccine to 15-year-old girls instead.

The state had earlier approved Rs 4.54 crore under the KMERC grant to vaccinate 14-year-old girls in 10 taluks across Tumakuru, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts. The revised approval modifies the government order issued on July 17, 2025, to change the eligible age group to 15 years. The initiative was originally announced in the 2025-26 Budget.