BENGALURU: Kawasaki Heavy Industries has committed up to Rs 800 crore over 10 years to expand Wipro Kawasaki Precision Machinery Pvt. Ltd. at Harohalli Industrial Area, Phase 5, near Bengaluru. The MoU was signed in Tokyo in the presence of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the proposed facility will manufacture hydraulic pumps, swing motors and related components for the construction equipment industry. The investment will be implemented in two phases, with Rs 200-400 crore in the first phase and Rs 400-800 crore in the second, generating approximately 600 high-quality manufacturing jobs, according to the statement. Shivakumar and Patil invited Kawasaki’s leadership to participate in Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2027, in Bengaluru from 20 to 22 April 2027. Over 525 Japanese establishments operate in Karnataka.

The CM also met Yasutaka Nakasone, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Tokyo. The meeting focused on strengthening Karnataka-Japan relations and exploring avenues for greater cooperation across key sectors.

100-ACRE INDUSTRIAL PARK NEAR BENGALURU

Industries Minister MB Patil held discussions with Sumitomo Corporation, Meiji Seika Pharma and Mitsubishi Chemical Group on Wednesday. Patil said Mukand Sumi Special Steel had expressed interest last year in investing over Rs 2,000 crore in Koppal to manufacture specialty steel. Sumitomo Corporation has also expressed interest in developing a private industrial park on 100 acres near Bengaluru to attract Japanese manufacturing companies to Karnataka. The company has also invested in renewable energy projects in Bidar in partnership with Hero Future Energies.