BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has indicated that a woman would be inducted in the proposed Cabinet expansion to fill two ministerial vacancies, ahead of the winter session of legislature commencing in Belagavi on December 2. Among the names being discussed are Sandur MLA Annapoorna, wife of Ballari MP E Tukaram, and former minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
The contest for the second berth is expected to be intense, with many aspirants making public claims. Former minister and Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, a prominent Vokkaliga leader, has emerged as a strong contender, and publicly asserted that he is confident of being inducted into the Cabinet. His claim, however, comes against the backdrop of former CM and CWC member Siddaramaiah pitching for his loyalist, Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, a Kuruba leader, to be accommodated in the Cabinet.
Krishnappa told reporters on Wednesday that he expects the Congress high command to recognise his contribution and electoral record. He expressed confidence that LOP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and CPP chief Sonia Gandhi would intervene to ensure his induction.
“Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will definitely give me a ministerial position. I have complete faith in the high command. The Congress will not abandon us,” he said.
Krishnappa, who has won four consecutive elections, pointed out that his son and Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna had also won three consecutive elections, and their loyalty deserved recognition.
Krishnappa dismissed speculation that he might explore other political options if denied a ministerial berth. “The suggestion that we will leave the Congress is completely false. I have been a staunch Congress worker from the beginning and never considered joining the JDS or any other party,” he said. He also maintained that his patience should not be mistaken for weakness, and that he expected the leadership to take a decision before the winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi.
Krishnappa also expressed confidence that the Congress would retain public support despite surveys indicating a decline in its electoral prospects. “People are grateful for the guarantees. Just wait and watch; we will cross 150 seats in the 2028 assembly elections,” he said.
According to sources, MLA Priya Krishna camped in the national capital and met certain high command leaders, including AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Meanwhile, former minister B Nagendra has also been lobbying strongly. With the winter session approaching, Cabinet expansion is emerging as a political test for Shivakumar.