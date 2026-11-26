BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has indicated that a woman would be inducted in the proposed Cabinet expansion to fill two ministerial vacancies, ahead of the winter session of legislature commencing in Belagavi on December 2. Among the names being discussed are Sandur MLA Annapoorna, wife of Ballari MP E Tukaram, and former minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The contest for the second berth is expected to be intense, with many aspirants making public claims. Former minister and Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, a prominent Vokkaliga leader, has emerged as a strong contender, and publicly asserted that he is confident of being inducted into the Cabinet. His claim, however, comes against the backdrop of former CM and CWC member Siddaramaiah pitching for his loyalist, Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, a Kuruba leader, to be accommodated in the Cabinet.

Krishnappa told reporters on Wednesday that he expects the Congress high command to recognise his contribution and electoral record. He expressed confidence that LOP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and CPP chief Sonia Gandhi would intervene to ensure his induction.

“Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will definitely give me a ministerial position. I have complete faith in the high command. The Congress will not abandon us,” he said.