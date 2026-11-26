BENGALURU: Lingayat seers and Basavanna followers closed ranks at Basava Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. They warned that attacks on the 12th-century reformer Basavanna and his legacy would be met with a sustained, organised response.

The meeting, held under the Basava Samiti and organised by the Lingayat Mathadhishara Okkoota, was attended by scores of seers, writers and Basava-oriented thinkers. It focused on a book by author Ravi Hanj alias Ravi Hanjagimath and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, which participants described as a malicious distortion of Basavanna and the Sharana movement. Speakers demanded that the book be seized and then discussed the next steps in their campaign.

Federation president Dr Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki said such “anti-social forces” must be confronted continuously and put down. Ganga Mataji, a women’s jagadguru, said the book’s authors had “struck and awakened the sleeping lion” of Lingayat society. “None of us will sit silent now,” she said, vowing to spread Basavanna’s democratic and egalitarian values more widely.

Seers from Sanehalli and Gadag, along with other seers and thinkers, joined in a consensus decision. They resolved to form a dedicated force to resist such forces and to hold a large protest meeting in Bengaluru in the coming days.