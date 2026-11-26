GADAG : It is a plot of land on the bund of a government-owned lake, but it is found to be used for growing marijuana, using irrigation pipeline, a water tank and other necessary hi-tech equipment, at Shrimantagada village in Shirahatti taluk, which is 42 km from Gadag town.

In all, 25 marijuana plants were found amid thorny bushes on the lake, Sabanakere, in a forested area. Growers, who are yet to be identified, have installed a full fledged setup, like a water tank, an irrigation pump and a pipeline, to grow the contraband. It appears that the growers have visited the spot regularly to water and care for the plants, local residents said.

A team of police officials and tahsildar visited the site. The marijuana plants and the equipment have been seized. Raghavendra H, a resident of Shirahatti, said, “The growers might have started it some six months ago. But it is not clear whether the space has been used earlier to grow ganja plants.”