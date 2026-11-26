BENGALURU: Karnataka Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s meeting with KPCC president BK Hariprasad at the Congress headquarters here on Wednesday, followed by his journey to Mysuru alongside former chief minister Siddaramaiah, has assumed political significance amid efforts to consolidate the party’s AHINDA support base ahead of the Hiriyur Assembly bypoll.

The developments are being seen as an attempt by influential AHINDA leaders to signal that their political bonding remains intact despite the change in leadership in Karnataka, with CM DK Shivakumar now heading the government.

Zameer and Hariprasad held a lengthy discussion at the KPCC office, though the details of their meeting were not immediately known. The meeting comes amid Hariprasad’s outreach to various Congress leaders, including Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, in an apparent effort to bring different sections of the party together.

The interaction assumes significance as the Congress grapples with questions over the political mobilisation of its traditional AHINDA constituencies following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as CM. Several leaders considered close to the former CM are understood to be keen on maintaining their political relevance under the new dispensation.

The gathering of prominent AHINDA leaders on the eve of Constitution Day is seen as politically significant, particularly with the Congress preparing for the Hiriyur bypoll. It is learnt that AHINDA leaders, including former minister K N Rajanna, wanted to send out a message that their unity and political bonding remained unaffected by the change of guard in the government.

The Hiriyur bypoll, meanwhile, presents an immediate challenge for the Congress, with competing claims for the party ticket and factional differences within the Chitradurga district unit.