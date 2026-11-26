BENGALURU: With road conditions continuing to be a major concern for Bengalureans, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and its five City Corporations to accelerate road development and stormwater drain works and ensure that most road projects are completed by February.

Chairing a review meeting with GBA and corporation officials on Wednesday, the Minister said that, of the total 2,875 km of road development works taken up, asphalting has already been completed on 553 km.

The Minister directed officials to expedite asphalting on the remaining stretches. Tenders for around 100-200 km of road works are in the final stages. Officials were instructed to ensure that work begins immediately wherever it has not yet commenced.

“Contractors must be called for discussions and additional manpower deployed wherever necessary to accelerate the work,” the Minister directed.

The Minister said the government was giving priority to long-lasting road infrastructure through white-topping. A total of 88 roads spanning 130 km are planned for white-topping at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,321 crore. White-topping works covering approximately 120 km are already in progress.

“However, work on around 20-25 km of roads is awaiting traffic-related permissions. To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the works are being taken up in phases. Wherever work can proceed, it will be completed by December,” he said.

Technological touch

Byre Gowda further added that information from all departments must be integrated into the Geographic Information System (GIS), including details of when each project was taken up.