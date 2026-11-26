BENGALURU: “Karnataka is fast emerging as a hub for advanced industries with semiconductor companies making major investments, especially in the Mysuru region. To meet industry demand, we are investing nearly Rs 700 crore to establish multi-skill development centres in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Koppal, and to build a world-class skill park in Ballari,” Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Minister Sharanaprakash Patil said on Wednesday.

Dr Patil was speaking at the 16th annual DIDAC India exhibition on education, training and skills. He said the skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department aims to train at least 5 lakh youngsters in the state in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next five years to be employed in sectors such as semiconductors, robotics and aerospace.

“Karnataka is also partnering with Nvidia to set up centres of excellence (CoE) in AI with new training hubs across departments,” the minister said. School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that the state government will establish 1,300 Karnataka Public Schools across the state in the next two months. “The government’s priority is to improve the quality of learning,” he said.