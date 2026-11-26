KOLAR: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has decided to provide a special grant for the comprehensive development of all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, with funds amounting to Rs 10-15 crore for town panchayats, Rs 20 crore for municipal councils, and Rs 30 crore for city municipal councils, which will be released soon, said Minister for Municipal Administration HC Balakrishna.

While addressing the progress review meeting at Kolar, the minister said the grant would receive Cabinet approval. Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda expressed his dissatisfaction, noting that despite securing a special grant of Rs 40 crore from the government, the process of obtaining approval for estimates and tenders has forced officials to make repeated trips to offices in Bengaluru for the past year and a half.

Responding positively, the minister stated that, henceforth, there would be no need to send action plans, estimates, or tender processes to Bengaluru. He announced that authority would be delegated to the district level, allowing executive engineers to prepare estimates and finalise tenders directly under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner.

The minister instructed that the ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ (UCF) comprising 25% central government funding, 25% from local bodies, and 50% in the form of a loan should be utilised exclusively for the construction of revenue-generating commercial complexes. ens