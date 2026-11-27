KAIGA (UTTARA KANNADA) : As the hydel power situation continues to appear grim in Karnataka due to a lack of rainfall and water storage in the reservoirs, Unit 1 of Kaiga Nuclear Power Station started operating after 600 days.

The unit was shut down for maintenance.

According to reports, the reservoirs have water to generate power for just 124 days. The state’s power consumption as of November 26 is 321 million units (MU), while the generation is 166 MU, leaving a gap of 155 MU. As per the release by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the Kaiga unit attained criticality on Nov 22.

The unit attained its first criticality on September 26, 2000, while it started generating power on October 12, 2000. On November 16, 2000, it started its commercial power generation, and it generated power for 25 years.

This unit has contributed 36,619 million units of power so far. It even created a world record by generating electricity for a period of 962 days. It has pumped at least 1,000 million units of power every year.

Experts said that, after functioning for 25 years, the reactor was taken offline for maintenance as the Enamass coolant channel and Enamass feeder, which pumps heavy water into the reactor, need an overhaul. “The process to replace them began in April 2025 with the help of local companies and Indian technology.

The entire fuel and the heavy water were changed, and the coolant channels and feeders were replaced with new coolants and feeders. The heavy water was filled and tested for hydro testing and conditioned,” sources in Kaiga said.

“The indigenous robotic and other state-of-the-art equipment were used for this. The NPCIL engineers and the contract workers and the companies which were awarded contracts have done so in a successful manner. This is one of the biggest achievements,” added the source.