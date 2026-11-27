BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered the state government to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to a man who was detained illegally for three days at a lodge by Sub-Inspector Savita Munyal of Ramdurg police station in Belagavi district.

It also ordered the production of an action-taken report based on the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against Munyal.

Accepting the affidavit filed by Ramarajan K, the Superintendent of Police of Belagavi, tendering an unconditional apology, taking moral responsibility as administrative head of the district, the High Court ordered payment of compensation for detaining Kotresh, a native of Kerihalli village in Koppal taluk and a government staff nurse at Gangavathi, illegally for more than 72 hours to enquire into the whereabouts of his absconding younger brother allegedly involved in a crime.

A division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni passed the order while disposing of the habeas corpus petition filed by 60-year-old Lakshmamma from Koppal district seeking directions to release her son from illegal detention.

The HC bench said that the conduct of the police is in brazen violation of the safeguards and guidelines painstakingly chiselled by the apex court. The police, under no circumstance, can be permitted to flout the law with such brazen proclivity, for to condone such conduct would be to legitimise arbitrariness under the cloak of investigation, it said.

Lakshmamma alleged that Kotresh was forcibly taken by the Ramdurg police on September 19, 2026, at about 11.50 am from his workplace, while he was discharging his duties.