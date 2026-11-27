MADIKERI : The members of the Kodagu Hindu Malayali Sangha have filed a complaint at the Gonikoppal police station against former Mysuru–Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in connection with his derogatory remarks recently that Malayalis were encroaching upon Karnataka, behaving indecently and ruining the culture of Kodagu.

The Sangha’s president KP Prashanth criticised the former MP for making such comments and said that he also questioned the community’s intelligence.

The complaint states that insulting a community based on language or regional background violates Constitutional values and risks inciting communal hatred and disharmony.

The Sangha’s founding president Sharath Kanth said the MP’s remarks hurt the dignity of local Malayalis. He demanded a public apology and an investigation into the case. The community leaders urged police to register a case under relevant legal provisions, including Section 196 of the BNS.